Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.40 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

