Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

