Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of XPO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.