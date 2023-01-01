Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 43,900 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

