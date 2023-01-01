LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 5,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,094,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

LSB Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

