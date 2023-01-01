LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 5,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,094,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 300,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.