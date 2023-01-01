Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.93. Lufax shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 125,348 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.