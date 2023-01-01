Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.5 %

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.