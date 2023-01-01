Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 1.0 %

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

