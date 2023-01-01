Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 3.5%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.23. 192,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,040,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after buying an additional 111,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.