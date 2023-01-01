Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

