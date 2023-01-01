Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $283.65 and last traded at $283.74. Approximately 9,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,182,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.54.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,221,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,066,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

