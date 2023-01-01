MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Price Performance

About MAG Silver

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.84. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.66.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.