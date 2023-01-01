Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Magna International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

