Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 1.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

