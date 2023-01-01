Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Price Performance
Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
