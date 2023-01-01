Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.47).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,169.68). In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,196.96). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,169.68).

EMG stock opened at GBX 213.70 ($2.58) on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.34). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 647.58.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

