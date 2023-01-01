MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.21. MannKind shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 3,627 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
MannKind Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.
Institutional Trading of MannKind
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. State Street Corp raised its position in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
Read More
