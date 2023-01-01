Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 2,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,032,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after buying an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

