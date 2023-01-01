Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 1.9% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.37. 2,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,032,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $65,350,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

