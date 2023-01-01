Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,874.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.1% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

