Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.65. Matterport shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 2,741 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Matterport Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

