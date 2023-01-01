MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Down 4.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 309,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,630 shares of company stock worth $4,884,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 6,011.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.