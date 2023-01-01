MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 4.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 309,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $79,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $79,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,860. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784,524 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 657,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte



MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

