Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.90. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $723.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $275.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

