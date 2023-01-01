Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

