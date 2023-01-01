Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $26.39.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
