Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.49.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $343.44. The company has a market capitalization of $319.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,954. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 986.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

