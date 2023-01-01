Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.