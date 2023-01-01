Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Forsta AP Fonden’s 2nd Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $398,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.34. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

