Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 2nd Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

