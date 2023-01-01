MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

