Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $43.89. Approximately 3,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,010,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

