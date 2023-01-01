Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $173.39 and last traded at $173.48. 15,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,364,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.86.
Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $78,366,286 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
