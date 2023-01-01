Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $173.39 and last traded at $173.48. 15,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,364,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.86.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $78,366,286 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.