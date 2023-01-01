Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $173.39 and last traded at $173.48. Approximately 15,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,364,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.86.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,366,286 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.