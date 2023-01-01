MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

