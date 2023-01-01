Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:MOH opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.92. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,064 shares of company stock valued at $33,049,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. American Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

