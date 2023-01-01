MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $237.66. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $538.08.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,703. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.