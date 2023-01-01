MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.
MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $237.66. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $538.08.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.