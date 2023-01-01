Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 82,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 62,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Monument Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

