Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.14.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 155.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

