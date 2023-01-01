Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

