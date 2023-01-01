MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of MSP Recovery stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

Featured Stories

