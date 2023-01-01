My Personal CFO LLC Sells 861 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average is $297.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

