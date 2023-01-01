Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 3.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.