Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

