Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

