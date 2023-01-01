Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $36,453.60 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after buying an additional 655,121 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

