National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Beverage by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.