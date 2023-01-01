National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

