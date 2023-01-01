Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 0.9 %

NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neonode by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

