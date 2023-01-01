Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Up 0.9 %
NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 98.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.