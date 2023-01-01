New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
